Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 118,035 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,615 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of Omnicom Group worth $10,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OMC. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,332 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Omnicom Group by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,046 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Omnicom Group by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,286 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 1,234 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in Omnicom Group by 67.0% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,941 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 1,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in Omnicom Group by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 21,731 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,592,000 after buying an additional 1,382 shares during the last quarter. 93.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Omnicom Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Barclays decreased their target price on Omnicom Group from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Omnicom Group from $73.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Citigroup increased their target price on Omnicom Group to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Edward Jones lowered Omnicom Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.90.

Omnicom Group Trading Up 0.2 %

OMC opened at $70.40 on Wednesday. Omnicom Group Inc. has a one year low of $61.31 and a one year high of $91.61. The company has a market cap of $14.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.23.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The business services provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.12. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 39.15% and a net margin of 9.07%. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Omnicom Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 21st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 20th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is currently 45.83%.

Omnicom Group Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

