Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $10.18 Million Position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 132,462 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,512 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.05% of Hologic worth $10,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HOLX. Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its stake in Hologic by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 3,800 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hologic by 1.2% in the first quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 147,777 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,352,000 after buying an additional 1,818 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Hologic by 196.3% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 71,148 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,466,000 after acquiring an additional 47,134 shares during the period. Curbstone Financial Management Corp raised its holdings in Hologic by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 26,396 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hologic during the 1st quarter valued at $307,000. 92.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hologic alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on HOLX shares. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Hologic to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Hologic from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Bank of America cut shares of Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. BTIG Research cut Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Hologic from $78.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hologic presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.71.

Hologic Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HOLX opened at $71.41 on Wednesday. Hologic, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.58 and a 52-week high of $81.04. The company has a market capitalization of $17.83 billion, a PE ratio of 12.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of $70.97 and a 200-day moving average of $72.85.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $896.71 million. Hologic had a return on equity of 37.48% and a net margin of 28.93%. Hologic’s quarterly revenue was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Hologic, Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Jan Verstreken sold 6,500 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.80, for a total transaction of $512,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,058,250.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hologic Profile

(Get Rating)

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.