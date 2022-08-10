Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 9,548 Shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,548 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $10,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RJF. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Raymond James by 1,780.0% in the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Raymond James by 59.5% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raymond James in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Raymond James in the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Raymond James in the 1st quarter worth $66,000. Institutional investors own 76.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on RJF shares. StockNews.com cut Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Citigroup lowered their price target on Raymond James from $205.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Raymond James from $138.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.25.

Raymond James Stock Performance

Shares of RJF opened at $103.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $93.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.13. Raymond James has a one year low of $84.86 and a one year high of $117.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $21.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 1.09.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. Raymond James had a net margin of 13.58% and a return on equity of 18.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.83 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Raymond James will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

Raymond James Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Raymond James’s payout ratio is currently 19.37%.

Raymond James Company Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Featured Articles

