Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) Position Boosted by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) by 125.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 86,579 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,144 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in SEA were worth $10,371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of SEA by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 31,325 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $3,753,000 after buying an additional 3,067 shares in the last quarter. Freemont Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of SEA by 317.7% in the 1st quarter. Freemont Management S.A. now owns 63,634 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $7,623,000 after buying an additional 48,400 shares in the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of SEA by 107.8% in the 1st quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 3,379 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 1,753 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of SEA by 524.8% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,293 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 1,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. grew its stake in shares of SEA by 76.2% in the 1st quarter. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. now owns 8,036 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $5,432,000 after buying an additional 3,476 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SE stock opened at $83.53 on Wednesday. Sea Limited has a 12 month low of $54.06 and a 12 month high of $372.70. The firm has a market cap of $46.59 billion, a PE ratio of -20.62 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $76.16 and a 200-day moving average of $98.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

SEA ( NYSE:SE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($1.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.06) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. SEA had a negative return on equity of 35.06% and a negative net margin of 19.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 64.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.82) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Sea Limited will post -4.65 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SE shares. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered their price target on SEA from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. CICC Research initiated coverage on SEA in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on SEA from $115.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on SEA from $196.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on SEA from $156.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.94.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, including livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.

