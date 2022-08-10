Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 7,869 Shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 146,006 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,869 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.09% of Regency Centers worth $10,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in REG. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 164,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,372,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 40,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,929,000 after acquiring an additional 1,629 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Regency Centers in the 4th quarter valued at $3,490,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 131,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,413,000 after acquiring an additional 17,978 shares during the last quarter. 91.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Regency Centers from $79.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Regency Centers in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Regency Centers to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday. Compass Point decreased their price objective on Regency Centers from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Regency Centers from $63.00 to $57.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Regency Centers currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.71.

Regency Centers Stock Performance

Regency Centers Dividend Announcement

Shares of REG opened at $63.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $61.63 and a 200-day moving average of $66.16. The company has a market cap of $10.99 billion, a PE ratio of 22.52, a P/E/G ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 1.10. Regency Centers Co. has a one year low of $55.78 and a one year high of $78.78.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio is 88.34%.

Regency Centers Company Profile

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

