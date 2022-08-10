Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Position in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,154 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.06% of SolarEdge Technologies worth $10,691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 13,236 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,267,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,805 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $904,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 1,850 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC boosted its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 1,395 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT boosted its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 4,375 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.73% of the company’s stock.

Get SolarEdge Technologies alerts:

SolarEdge Technologies Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of SEDG stock opened at $312.63 on Wednesday. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $200.86 and a 12 month high of $389.71. The stock has a market cap of $17.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $290.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $281.16.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other SolarEdge Technologies news, VP Meir Adest sold 1,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.68, for a total value of $406,519.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 182,309 shares in the company, valued at $54,816,670.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other SolarEdge Technologies news, VP Meir Adest sold 1,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.68, for a total value of $406,519.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 182,309 shares in the company, valued at $54,816,670.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Rachel Prishkolnik sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.58, for a total transaction of $573,002.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,794,177.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 10,613 shares of company stock worth $3,007,896 over the last three months. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SEDG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $390.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $340.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $334.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $400.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $358.24.

About SolarEdge Technologies

(Get Rating)

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates through five segments: Solar, Energy Storage, e-Mobility, Critical Power, and Automation Machines. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SolarEdge Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarEdge Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.