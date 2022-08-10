Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $11.22 Million Stock Position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 138,257 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,888 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Lennar were worth $11,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LEN. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT grew its position in shares of Lennar by 111.9% during the 1st quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT now owns 1,368,189 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $111,056,000 after purchasing an additional 722,560 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Lennar by 290.2% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 709,572 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,596,000 after purchasing an additional 527,735 shares in the last quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Lennar by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,978,201 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $229,788,000 after purchasing an additional 309,083 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Lennar by 280.2% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 324,974 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,750,000 after purchasing an additional 239,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dendur Capital LP increased its position in shares of Lennar by 125.3% during the fourth quarter. Dendur Capital LP now owns 405,500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,103,000 after buying an additional 225,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LEN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Lennar from $93.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Lennar from $120.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Lennar from $125.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Lennar from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $83.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Lennar from $130.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lennar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.31.

Lennar Trading Down 2.8 %

NYSE:LEN opened at $84.27 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $77.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.50. Lennar Co. has a 12 month low of $62.54 and a 12 month high of $117.54. The company has a current ratio of 8.06, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $24.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.77, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.51.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 21st. The construction company reported $4.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.95 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $8.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 14.77% and a return on equity of 21.45%. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.95 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Lennar Co. will post 17.24 EPS for the current year.

Lennar Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 7th were paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 6th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Lennar’s payout ratio is 10.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP David M. Collins sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $1,230,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 41,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,393,324. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 9.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Lennar

(Get Rating)

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

Featured Stories

