Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Holdings in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 68,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of Camden Property Trust worth $11,355,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 43.2% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares during the period. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Camden Property Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Camden Property Trust by 274.3% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 31,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,504,000 after acquiring an additional 22,792 shares during the period. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 95,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,105,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Camden Property Trust stock opened at $140.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.01 billion, a PE ratio of 18.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $151.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. Camden Property Trust has a 1 year low of $125.17 and a 1 year high of $180.37.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.41%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $172.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $170.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $160.00 to $149.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $175.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.15.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

