M&T Bank Corp Has $1.87 Million Stake in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP)

M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 447 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in EastGroup Properties were worth $1,870,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 15,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,456,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EastGroup Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,392,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 85,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,389,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 88,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,276,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 71,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,263,000 after buying an additional 4,815 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.02% of the company’s stock.

EGP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI set a $185.00 target price on EastGroup Properties in a report on Monday, June 20th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on EastGroup Properties to $200.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on EastGroup Properties from $215.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on EastGroup Properties from $184.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on EastGroup Properties from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $191.90.

Shares of NYSE:EGP opened at $172.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a PE ratio of 33.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.87. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $148.33 and a 1-year high of $229.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $160.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $179.24.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. EastGroup Properties’s payout ratio is 85.60%.

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), an S&P MidCap 400 company, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

