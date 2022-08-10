M&T Bank Corp Sells 17,885 Shares of PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH)

M&T Bank Corp cut its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Rating) by 33.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 17,885 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp owned 0.05% of PotlatchDeltic worth $1,876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PCH. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,067,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $184,717,000 after acquiring an additional 217,049 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,055,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $123,761,000 after purchasing an additional 42,593 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in PotlatchDeltic by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,433,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,353,000 after purchasing an additional 99,263 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,392,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,860,000 after buying an additional 27,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in PotlatchDeltic during the fourth quarter valued at $66,371,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PCH shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of PotlatchDeltic from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of PotlatchDeltic to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com cut PotlatchDeltic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price target on PotlatchDeltic from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.00.

PotlatchDeltic Trading Down 0.7 %

PCH opened at $47.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.93 and a 200 day moving average of $51.44. The company has a current ratio of 4.20, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a 12 month low of $43.37 and a 12 month high of $61.51. The firm has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 1.15.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.26. PotlatchDeltic had a net margin of 29.77% and a return on equity of 23.13%. The firm had revenue of $359.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

PotlatchDeltic Company Profile

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns 1.8 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

