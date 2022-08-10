M&T Bank Corp Has $1.90 Million Stock Position in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD)

M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,228 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,261 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Woodward were worth $1,902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WWD. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Woodward during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in Woodward in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Woodward by 43.8% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 315 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Woodward in the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Woodward during the fourth quarter worth $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on WWD shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Woodward from $117.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Cowen decreased their target price on Woodward from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Cowen decreased their target price on Woodward from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial cut Woodward from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $121.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.29.

WWD stock opened at $98.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $95.06 and a 200-day moving average of $107.54. Woodward, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.43 and a fifty-two week high of $129.12.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.27). Woodward had a return on equity of 8.38% and a net margin of 7.24%. The company had revenue of $614.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $625.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Woodward, Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 29th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. Woodward’s payout ratio is presently 29.12%.

In related news, CEO Charles P. Blankenship bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $94.97 per share, for a total transaction of $47,485.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 37,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,523,387. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Woodward news, CEO Charles P. Blankenship acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $94.97 per share, for a total transaction of $47,485.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,523,387. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Charles P. Blankenship bought 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $99.05 per share, for a total transaction of $39,620.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 36,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,575,705. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 2,000 shares of company stock worth $188,811. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

