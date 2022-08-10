Kellogg (NYSE:K) Stock Holdings Increased by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,766 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,441 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $1,920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Kellogg by 6.4% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kellogg by 0.3% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 51,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its position in shares of Kellogg by 1.9% during the first quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 9,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in Kellogg by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 4,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SPC Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Kellogg by 2.1% during the first quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 8,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. 84.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $67.00 target price (up previously from $64.00) on shares of Kellogg in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Kellogg from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com raised Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Piper Sandler cut Kellogg from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Kellogg from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.20.

Insider Activity

Kellogg Price Performance

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 146,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.76, for a total transaction of $10,341,786.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,024,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,035,028,429.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders have sold a total of 730,765 shares of company stock worth $51,187,165 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:K opened at $75.20 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $71.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Kellogg has a 12-month low of $59.54 and a 12-month high of $76.45. The company has a market cap of $25.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.43.

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.13. Kellogg had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 33.77%. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Kellogg will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kellogg Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This is a boost from Kellogg’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. Kellogg’s payout ratio is currently 53.58%.

Kellogg Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

See Also

