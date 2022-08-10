M&T Bank Corp Sells 19,147 Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

M&T Bank Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating) by 49.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 19,147 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $1,950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VT. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 146.0% in the first quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. SBK Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Stock Performance

VT stock opened at $91.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $88.04 and a 200-day moving average of $94.22. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $82.75 and a 12 month high of $109.39.

About Vanguard Total World Stock ETF

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

