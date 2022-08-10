M&T Bank Corp Cuts Holdings in Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK)

M&T Bank Corp reduced its position in Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 106 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp owned about 0.08% of Chesapeake Utilities worth $1,956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in Chesapeake Utilities by 89.0% in the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 14,023 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after purchasing an additional 6,604 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Chesapeake Utilities by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,189 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Chesapeake Utilities by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 54,847 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,556,000 after purchasing an additional 3,933 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Chesapeake Utilities by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 13,750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in Chesapeake Utilities by 86.0% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 8,097 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 3,743 shares in the last quarter. 74.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Chesapeake Utilities

In other news, insider John R. Schimkaitis sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.75, for a total transaction of $324,375.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 85,516 shares in the company, valued at $11,095,701. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

Chesapeake Utilities Price Performance

Chesapeake Utilities Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE:CPK opened at $133.00 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $128.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.57. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 26.44 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.50. Chesapeake Utilities Co. has a one year low of $117.43 and a one year high of $146.30.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.535 per share. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Chesapeake Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.54%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Chesapeake Utilities from $120.00 to $128.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th.

Chesapeake Utilities Company Profile

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation operates as an energy delivery company. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment engages in the natural gas distribution operations in central and southern Delaware, Maryland's eastern shore, and Florida; regulated natural gas transmission in the Delmarva Peninsula and Florida; and regulated electric distribution in northeast and northwest Florida.

Featured Stories

