East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) Shares Sold by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp reduced its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) by 59.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 38,203 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $2,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 52.8% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 119.8% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 116.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. 89.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EWBC opened at $70.09 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $68.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $9.97 billion, a PE ratio of 10.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.53. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.65 and a 52 week high of $93.51.

East West Bancorp ( NASDAQ:EWBC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $551.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.37 million. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.45% and a net margin of 45.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.57 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 7.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th. East West Bancorp’s payout ratio is 24.39%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EWBC. Wedbush boosted their target price on East West Bancorp to $80.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on East West Bancorp to $74.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on East West Bancorp from $100.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on East West Bancorp from $102.00 to $79.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on East West Bancorp from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.63.

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, such as personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market, and time deposits.

