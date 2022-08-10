M&T Bank Corp Has $2.13 Million Stake in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

M&T Bank Corp lowered its position in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,798 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 133 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Morningstar were worth $2,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MORN. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its position in shares of Morningstar by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 4,850,288 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,658,750,000 after purchasing an additional 688,048 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of Morningstar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $128,670,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Morningstar by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 576,347 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $197,104,000 after purchasing an additional 97,873 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Morningstar in the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,986,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Morningstar by 1,245.6% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,364 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,674,000 after purchasing an additional 23,479 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Morningstar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th.

Morningstar Stock Down 1.0 %

Morningstar Dividend Announcement

Morningstar stock opened at $246.67 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Morningstar, Inc. has a 12-month low of $218.25 and a 12-month high of $350.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $240.96 and its 200 day moving average is $258.70. The company has a market capitalization of $10.48 billion, a PE ratio of 58.87 and a beta of 1.11.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Morningstar’s payout ratio is presently 34.37%.

Insider Activity at Morningstar

In related news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.84, for a total transaction of $31,420.80. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 12,482,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,268,460,218.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Morningstar news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.84, for a total transaction of $31,420.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 12,482,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,268,460,218.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robin Diamonte sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.00, for a total transaction of $144,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,040,547. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 93,418 shares of company stock worth $22,647,499 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 41.90% of the company’s stock.

About Morningstar

(Get Rating)

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company offers web-based tools; investment data, fundamental equity and manager research, private capital markets research, credit and fund rating, and index, as well as environmental, social, and governance (ESG) rating services; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed and private companies, fixed income securities, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

