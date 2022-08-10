Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) Shares Bought by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp increased its position in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,823 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,831 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp owned approximately 0.05% of Fox Factory worth $2,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Fox Factory in the 1st quarter worth approximately $380,000. RMB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 93,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,181,000 after acquiring an additional 9,486 shares during the period. Pembroke Management LTD grew its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 68,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,448 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Fox Factory in the 1st quarter worth approximately $233,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Fox Factory in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,040,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FOXF shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Fox Factory from $140.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $88.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ:FOXF opened at $104.95 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $86.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.32. The stock has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of 24.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 3.38. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a one year low of $69.28 and a one year high of $190.29.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $406.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $399.13 million. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 22.70% and a net margin of 12.42%. Fox Factory’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.

