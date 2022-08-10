Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) Shares Acquired by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,166 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,329 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp owned approximately 0.08% of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet worth $2,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in OLLI. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,963,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,223,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,630,000 after buying an additional 292,977 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 312.9% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 305,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,643,000 after buying an additional 231,578 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 56.9% in the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 537,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,081,000 after purchasing an additional 194,762 shares during the period. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 66.2% in the first quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 397,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,086,000 after purchasing an additional 158,382 shares during the period.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:OLLI opened at $62.62 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $60.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.03. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.67 and a 12-month high of $92.78. The company has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.82.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet ( NASDAQ:OLLI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.10). Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 8.58%. The firm had revenue of $406.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.48 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on OLLI shares. StockNews.com downgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Citigroup upped their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Craig Hallum upgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.13.

About Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

(Get Rating)

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

