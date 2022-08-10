M&T Bank Corp Purchases 45,597 Shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

M&T Bank Corp increased its position in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) by 323.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,691 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,597 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $2,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Tapestry by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 47,463 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $1,927,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Tapestry by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 75,553 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $2,807,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC boosted its stake in Tapestry by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 47,105 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $1,912,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its position in Tapestry by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 17,836 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Tapestry by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,556 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Tapestry alerts:

Tapestry Trading Down 3.3 %

Shares of NYSE:TPR opened at $33.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.69 and a 200 day moving average of $34.63. The company has a market cap of $8.38 billion, a PE ratio of 10.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Tapestry, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.39 and a 12-month high of $47.05.

Tapestry ( NYSE:TPR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Tapestry had a return on equity of 32.07% and a net margin of 12.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tapestry, Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

Tapestry declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 12th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the luxury accessories retailer to repurchase up to 18% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Tapestry Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.26%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TPR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Tapestry from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Tapestry from $67.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Cowen decreased their target price on Tapestry from $56.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. TheStreet lowered Tapestry from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Tapestry from $53.00 to $39.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.18.

Tapestry Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tapestry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tapestry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.