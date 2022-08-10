Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) Shares Purchased by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,104 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,929 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $2,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNT. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alliant Energy during the first quarter worth $29,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies acquired a new position in Alliant Energy during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Alliant Energy during the first quarter worth $45,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Alliant Energy during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Alliant Energy during the fourth quarter worth $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Alliant Energy alerts:

Alliant Energy Price Performance

LNT stock opened at $61.85 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $15.51 billion, a PE ratio of 22.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.48. Alliant Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $54.20 and a 12-month high of $65.37. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $58.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.68.

Alliant Energy Dividend Announcement

Alliant Energy ( NASDAQ:LNT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $943.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $871.33 million. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 17.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th will be issued a $0.428 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.73%.

Insider Activity at Alliant Energy

In other news, Director Nancy Joy Falotico acquired 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $61.00 per share, for a total transaction of $73,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,810. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LNT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on Alliant Energy from $67.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Barclays decreased their price target on Alliant Energy from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Argus upped their price target on Alliant Energy from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Bank of America raised Alliant Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Alliant Energy from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alliant Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.60.

Alliant Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alliant Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliant Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.