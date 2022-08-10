M&T Bank Corp Sells 859 Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

M&T Bank Corp cut its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 134,971 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 859 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $2,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HPE. State Street Corp boosted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 68,369,444 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,086,148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015,880 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,839,336 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $390,943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044,251 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 7.6% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,787,822 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $310,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323,239 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,706,591 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $247,692,000 after purchasing an additional 265,969 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,592,795 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $214,357,000 after purchasing an additional 53,870 shares during the period. 82.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In other news, EVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 28,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.26, for a total transaction of $432,575.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Alan Richard May sold 94,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.08, for a total value of $1,428,151.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 310,500 shares in the company, valued at $4,682,340. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 28,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.26, for a total value of $432,575.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Down 2.2 %

HPE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America cut shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 target price (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $13.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hewlett Packard Enterprise presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.95.

HPE stock opened at $14.09 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $18.31 billion, a PE ratio of 5.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.41. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 52 week low of $12.40 and a 52 week high of $17.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.80 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 13.28%. The firm’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 13th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 10th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.27%.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem and HPE Synergy; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

