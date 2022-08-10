M&T Bank Corp Increases Stock Position in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH)

M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) by 136.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,197 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,219 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $2,482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Aspex Management HK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of DoorDash during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $85,380,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of DoorDash by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 80,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,448,000 after buying an additional 19,186 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of DoorDash by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 159,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,694,000 after buying an additional 4,938 shares in the last quarter. QCM Cayman Ltd. lifted its stake in DoorDash by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. QCM Cayman Ltd. now owns 1,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in DoorDash in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. 90.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other DoorDash news, COO Christopher D. Payne sold 16,770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.46, for a total value of $1,080,994.20. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 387,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,967,485.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Shona L. Brown sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.95, for a total value of $101,187.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 88,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,166,341.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Christopher D. Payne sold 16,770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.46, for a total transaction of $1,080,994.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 387,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,967,485.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 186,608 shares of company stock valued at $12,365,709 in the last quarter. Insiders own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

DASH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of DoorDash from $145.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of DoorDash from $200.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of DoorDash from $150.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, DoorDash has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.62.

Shares of DoorDash stock opened at $73.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $25.65 billion, a PE ratio of -37.45 and a beta of 1.18. DoorDash, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.67 and a 12-month high of $257.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.78.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. DoorDash had a negative return on equity of 14.72% and a negative net margin of 12.16%. DoorDash’s revenue was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.30) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DoorDash, Inc. will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

