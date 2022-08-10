M&T Bank Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,855 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $2,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FICO. Kensico Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in Fair Isaac by 110.7% during the fourth quarter. Kensico Capital Management Corp now owns 308,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $133,961,000 after purchasing an additional 162,300 shares in the last quarter. AKO Capital LLP increased its holdings in Fair Isaac by 52.7% in the first quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 388,211 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $181,085,000 after buying an additional 133,949 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Fair Isaac in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,882,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in Fair Isaac by 63.4% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 169,241 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,395,000 after buying an additional 65,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in Fair Isaac by 27.7% in the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 295,113 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $137,658,000 after buying an additional 64,024 shares in the last quarter. 86.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Fair Isaac

In other news, Director Joanna Rees sold 253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.72, for a total transaction of $97,081.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,504,949.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Fair Isaac Price Performance

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FICO shares. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $493.00 to $546.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $450.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $546.40.

Shares of FICO opened at $490.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $424.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $434.89. Fair Isaac Co. has a 1-year low of $340.48 and a 1-year high of $531.03. The stock has a market cap of $12.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.94 and a beta of 1.22.

Fair Isaac Company Profile

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment offers pre-configured decision management solution designed for various business problems or processes, such as marketing, account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, collection, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

