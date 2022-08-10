M&T Bank Corp Boosts Stock Position in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,658 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Sempra were worth $2,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sempra by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,524,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,905,435,000 after acquiring an additional 2,631,949 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sempra by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 106,365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,187,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sempra by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 13,219 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Sempra in the 1st quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in Sempra by 71.0% during the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 90,249 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,173,000 after purchasing an additional 37,486 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SRE opened at $162.55 on Wednesday. Sempra has a 52-week low of $119.56 and a 52-week high of $173.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $153.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $154.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Sempra Dividend Announcement

Sempra ( NYSE:SRE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.23. Sempra had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 8.84%. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sempra will post 8.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 7th were paid a $1.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 6th. This represents a $4.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Sempra’s payout ratio is currently 128.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SRE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price target on Sempra from $186.00 to $176.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Sempra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $164.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Sempra from $158.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Bank of America raised Sempra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Sempra from $142.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sempra presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.22.

About Sempra

(Get Rating)

Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

