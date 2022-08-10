Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) Stock Position Boosted by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT – Get Rating) by 48.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,143 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,052 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp owned 0.08% of Duck Creek Technologies worth $2,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. South Shore Capital Advisors boosted its position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. South Shore Capital Advisors now owns 11,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 84.2% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 39.5% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 9,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.84% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DCT. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Duck Creek Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Duck Creek Technologies to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $24.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.50.

NASDAQ DCT opened at $13.75 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -171.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 0.37. Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.30 and a 52-week high of $50.90.

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $72.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.08 million. Duck Creek Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.93% and a positive return on equity of 0.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Eva F. Harris purchased 3,516 shares of Duck Creek Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.25 per share, with a total value of $50,103.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,095,839.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides Duck Creek Policy, a solution that enables insurers to develop and launch new insurance products and manage various aspects of policy administration ranging from product definition to quoting, binding, and servicing; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

