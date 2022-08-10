M&T Bank Corp Reduces Position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

M&T Bank Corp cut its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,338 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,121 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $2,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.1% in the first quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 3,319 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.1% in the first quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 6,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC boosted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 5,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $923,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 65.3% in the fourth quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp boosted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 9,724 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 87.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:BR opened at $169.00 on Wednesday. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $132.40 and a one year high of $185.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $19.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.27 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $148.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.43.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.94%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

