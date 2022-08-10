M&T Bank Corp Cuts Stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR)

M&T Bank Corp reduced its position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,698 shares of the company’s stock after selling 375 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp owned about 0.11% of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF worth $2,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 45.5% during the fourth quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV now owns 2,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of RWR opened at $102.87 on Wednesday. SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF has a 1-year low of $90.87 and a 1-year high of $123.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $97.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.72.

SPDR Dj Wilshire Reit ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF, seeks to match the returns and characteristics of the Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index consists of companies whose charters are the equity ownership and operation of commercial real estate and which operate under the REIT Act of 1960.

