M&T Bank Corp Has $2.36 Million Stock Holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) by 17.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,992 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,481 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $2,355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the first quarter worth $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the first quarter worth $28,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the first quarter worth $35,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the first quarter worth $49,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN LNG opened at $148.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $37.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.10 and a beta of 1.26. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.15 and a 52-week high of $150.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.30, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Cheniere Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:LNG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The energy company reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.74 by ($0.84). Cheniere Energy had a negative net margin of 14.77% and a positive return on equity of 30.72%. The company had revenue of $8.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.30) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 165.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 10.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 8th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is -14.27%.

Several brokerages recently commented on LNG. Raymond James raised their target price on Cheniere Energy from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Cowen raised their target price on Cheniere Energy from $145.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Cheniere Energy from $162.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Mizuho raised their target price on Cheniere Energy from $159.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Cheniere Energy from $178.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cheniere Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.18.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

