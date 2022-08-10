M&T Bank Corp Has $2.43 Million Stock Position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

M&T Bank Corp increased its position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,133 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,749 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $2,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 265.1% during the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 157 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. 89.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NXPI shares. Cowen boosted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup cut NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. UBS Group cut their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Bank of America cut their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NXP Semiconductors currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.95.

Shares of NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $171.04 on Wednesday. NXP Semiconductors has a 12-month low of $140.33 and a 12-month high of $239.91. The stock has a market cap of $44.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $167.56 and its 200-day moving average is $178.39.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by $0.50. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 49.45% and a net margin of 19.83%. The company had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.845 per share. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.90%.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

