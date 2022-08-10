M&T Bank Corp Raises Position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,918 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,537 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $2,444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PEG. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PEG has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet cut Public Service Enterprise Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays reduced their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com cut Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.73.

Public Service Enterprise Group Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of PEG stock opened at $66.03 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $63.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.35. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $58.19 and a 12-month high of $75.61. The firm has a market cap of $32.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 0.55.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.01). Public Service Enterprise Group had a positive return on equity of 13.25% and a negative net margin of 10.59%. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -110.20%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.58, for a total value of $648,127.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 441,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,960,980.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.58, for a total transaction of $648,127.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 441,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,960,980.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.76, for a total value of $69,311.04. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 61,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,028,391.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 32,357 shares of company stock valued at $2,133,525. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.