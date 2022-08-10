M&T Bank Corp Purchases 1,249 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

M&T Bank Corp grew its position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,040 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Newmont were worth $2,467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. GQG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 126,528.2% in the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 11,371,214 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $705,131,000 after buying an additional 11,362,234 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Newmont in the fourth quarter worth $489,639,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 10,363.8% in the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,207,852 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $136,931,000 after buying an additional 2,186,752 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,979,409 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $680,941,000 after buying an additional 828,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,738,666 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $231,872,000 after buying an additional 807,159 shares in the last quarter. 78.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NEM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Newmont from $68.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Newmont from $64.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Newmont from $119.00 to $115.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Fundamental Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $79.52 price target on shares of Newmont in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $66.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Newmont has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.37.

In other news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.64, for a total value of $744,040.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 276,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,732,830.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Newmont news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.64, for a total transaction of $744,040.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 276,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,732,830.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.35, for a total transaction of $136,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 48,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,219,746.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 56,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,295,400. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Newmont stock opened at $45.30 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $57.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.66. Newmont Co. has a 1 year low of $43.90 and a 1 year high of $86.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.76 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.82.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. Newmont had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 9.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.86%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is currently 222.22%.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

