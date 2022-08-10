Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) Stock Holdings Increased by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,945 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,918 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp owned approximately 0.17% of Silk Road Medical worth $2,475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SILK. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Silk Road Medical by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Silk Road Medical in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Silk Road Medical in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Silk Road Medical in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Silk Road Medical in the 1st quarter worth $39,000.

In related news, CEO Erica J. Rogers sold 30,000 shares of Silk Road Medical stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.44, for a total value of $1,213,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,934,045.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Erica J. Rogers sold 30,000 shares of Silk Road Medical stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.44, for a total transaction of $1,213,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 245,649 shares in the company, valued at $9,934,045.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Elizabeth H. Weatherman sold 5,000 shares of Silk Road Medical stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.91, for a total value of $209,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 229,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,616,417.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,000 shares of company stock worth $1,841,850 in the last three months. 7.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ SILK opened at $46.13 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.51 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.85. Silk Road Medical, Inc has a 52-week low of $27.21 and a 52-week high of $67.49.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SILK shares. Citigroup downgraded Silk Road Medical from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Silk Road Medical from $55.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.33.

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company offers various products for the treatment of carotid artery disease called transcarotid artery revascularization. Its products include ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; and ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices.

