Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Buys New Position in ProShares Short High Yield (NYSEARCA:SJB)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Short High Yield (NYSEARCA:SJB – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise owned approximately 0.07% of ProShares Short High Yield at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Short High Yield in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Simplex Trading LLC increased its holdings in shares of ProShares Short High Yield by 231.4% in the first quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 3,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,349 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Short High Yield in the first quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Short High Yield in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Short High Yield during the first quarter worth $202,000.

ProShares Short High Yield Price Performance

SJB stock opened at $18.55 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.63. ProShares Short High Yield has a 52-week low of $17.37 and a 52-week high of $19.98.

