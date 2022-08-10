Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Increases Position in KraneShares MSCI All China Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KURE)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in KraneShares MSCI All China Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KURE – Get Rating) by 94.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,056 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,398 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise owned 0.16% of KraneShares MSCI All China Health Care Index ETF worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KURE. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of KraneShares MSCI All China Health Care Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $108,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of KraneShares MSCI All China Health Care Index ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 32,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,000 after buying an additional 1,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of KraneShares MSCI All China Health Care Index ETF by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 9,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:KURE opened at $21.67 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.32. KraneShares MSCI All China Health Care Index ETF has a one year low of $18.79 and a one year high of $40.54.

