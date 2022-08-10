Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lowered its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Get Rating) by 39.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,803 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,788 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAVE. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 124.8% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 54.8% in the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 1,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the 4th quarter worth $112,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the 4th quarter worth $132,000.

Get Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF alerts:

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Price Performance

PAVE opened at $26.24 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.40 and its 200-day moving average is $25.90. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a one year low of $13.80 and a one year high of $17.80.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.