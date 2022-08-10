Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Acquires New Position in Uranium Royalty Corp. (NASDAQ:UROY)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Uranium Royalty Corp. (NASDAQ:UROY – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 42,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of UROY. Foresight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Uranium Royalty in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Uranium Royalty by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,215,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,660,000 after buying an additional 631,738 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in Uranium Royalty by 216.2% in the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 128,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 87,788 shares during the period. Sprott Inc. increased its holdings in Uranium Royalty by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 1,291,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,714,000 after buying an additional 75,433 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new position in Uranium Royalty in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. 5.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Uranium Royalty Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:UROY opened at $2.95 on Wednesday. Uranium Royalty Corp. has a twelve month low of $2.10 and a twelve month high of $5.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.61 and its 200 day moving average is $3.29. The company has a current ratio of 276.06, a quick ratio of 121.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $284.46 million, a PE ratio of -59.00 and a beta of 1.59.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Uranium Royalty Company Profile

Separately, HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Uranium Royalty from $5.00 to $5.20 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th.

Uranium Royalty Corp. operates as a pure-play uranium royalty company. It acquires, accumulates, and manages a portfolio of geographically diversified uranium interests. The company has royalty interests in the McArthur River, Cigar Lake, Roughrider, Diabase, and Dawn Lake projects in Saskatchewan, Canada; Anderson and Workman Creek projects in Arizona; Lance and Reno Creek projects in Wyoming; Church Rock and Roca Honda projects in New Mexico; Dewey-Burdock project in South Dakota; Slick Rock project in Colorado; Langer Heinrich project in Namibia; and Michelin project in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada.

