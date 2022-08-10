Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Increases Stock Position in Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in shares of Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Get Rating) by 24.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 6,558 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Uranium Energy were worth $156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Uranium Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Uranium Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Uranium Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Uranium Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Uranium Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. 37.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Uranium Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:UEC opened at $4.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -412.00 and a beta of 2.13. Uranium Energy Corp. has a one year low of $1.94 and a one year high of $6.60.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Uranium Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:UEC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $9.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.10 million. Research analysts expect that Uranium Energy Corp. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Uranium Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $5.50 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Citigroup cut shares of Uranium Energy from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $5.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Uranium Energy from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th.

Uranium Energy Company Profile

Uranium Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing uranium and titanium concentrates in the United States, Canada, and Paraguay. It owns interests in the Palangana mine, Goliad, Burke Hollow, Longhorn, and Salvo projects located in Texas; Anderson, Workman Creek, and Los Cuatros projects situated in Arizona; Slick Rock project in Colorado; Reno Creek project in Wyoming; Diabase project located in Canada; and Yuty, Oviedo, and Alto Paraná titanium projects in Paraguay.

