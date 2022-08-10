Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Buys New Position in SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in SentinelOne by 144.5% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 22,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 13,161 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in SentinelOne by 33.0% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,935 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in SentinelOne by 119.6% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 11,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 6,077 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in SentinelOne by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 43,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,215,000 after acquiring an additional 3,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in SentinelOne by 268.9% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 37,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,885,000 after acquiring an additional 27,214 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.51% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on S. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on SentinelOne from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on SentinelOne from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on SentinelOne from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on SentinelOne from $48.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on SentinelOne to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.59.

In other news, major shareholder Daniel S. Loeb sold 1,150,959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.30, for a total value of $25,666,385.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,309,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,211,639.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, major shareholder Daniel S. Loeb sold 1,000,000 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.66, for a total transaction of $20,660,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,288,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,281,959.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, major shareholder Daniel S. Loeb sold 1,150,959 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.30, for a total value of $25,666,385.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,309,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,211,639.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 2,152,683 shares of company stock valued at $46,368,124 over the last three months. Company insiders own 7.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE S opened at $25.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.66. SentinelOne, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.64 and a 1-year high of $78.53. The firm has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.56 and a beta of 1.57.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.03. SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 17.75% and a negative net margin of 121.43%. The business had revenue of $78.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.64 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 109.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -1.24 EPS for the current year.

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. The company's Extended Detection and Response (XDR) data stack that fuses together the data, access, control, and integration planes of endpoint protection platform, endpoint detection and response, cloud workload protection platform, and IoT security into a centralized platform.

