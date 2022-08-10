Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR) Shares Bought by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Rating) by 15,743.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,131 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,985 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Matterport were worth $188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Matterport by 32.8% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 506,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,109,000 after purchasing an additional 125,000 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Matterport in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Matterport by 48.2% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 30,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 9,792 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA acquired a new stake in shares of Matterport in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,044,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Matterport by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 904,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,662,000 after purchasing an additional 19,015 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Matterport alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jason Krikorian sold 868,407 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.43, for a total value of $4,715,450.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,194,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,083,686.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CTO Japjit Tulsi sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.89, for a total value of $233,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 346,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,347,830.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jason Krikorian sold 868,407 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.43, for a total transaction of $4,715,450.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,194,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,083,686.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,090,550 shares of company stock worth $11,075,908. Corporate insiders own 24.20% of the company’s stock.

Matterport Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MTTR opened at $4.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 2.05. Matterport, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.51 and a 1-year high of $37.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.07.

Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $28.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.47 million. Matterport had a negative net margin of 233.50% and a negative return on equity of 53.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Matterport, Inc. will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Matterport from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Wedbush lowered shares of Matterport from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Matterport from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Matterport from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Matterport has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.57.

Matterport Profile

(Get Rating)

Matterport, Inc, a spatial data company, focuses on digitization and datafication of the built world. It offers Matterport digital twins, a 3D data platform to design, build, operate, promote, and understand spaces. The company offers Matterport Capture, an application that enables to capture depth, data, and imagery of a space using 3D cameras, 360 cameras, and iPhones; Matterport Workshop application to customize, add additional details, and share spaces; Matterport Showcase application for audience view and explore space in its final format; and Matterport VR to experience virtual reality.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Matterport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matterport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.