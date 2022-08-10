TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) Shares Sold by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise decreased its stake in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Get Rating) by 34.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,822 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 12,504 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in TechnipFMC were worth $185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in TechnipFMC during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in TechnipFMC during the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in TechnipFMC in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.53% of the company’s stock.

TechnipFMC Price Performance

Shares of TechnipFMC stock opened at $8.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.27. TechnipFMC plc has a twelve month low of $5.47 and a twelve month high of $9.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.16 and a beta of 1.91.

TechnipFMC ( NYSE:FTI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). TechnipFMC had a negative net margin of 3.88% and a negative return on equity of 2.48%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. TechnipFMC’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that TechnipFMC plc will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TechnipFMC announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, July 27th that allows the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 13.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on FTI shares. Bank of America upgraded TechnipFMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $9.50 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Cowen dropped their price objective on TechnipFMC from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Societe Generale raised shares of TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $7.57 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of TechnipFMC from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.88.

TechnipFMC Company Profile

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North and Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

