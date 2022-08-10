Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) Shares Bought by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) by 134.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,506 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care were worth $175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TNDM. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care in the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care to $76.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $200.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Cowen cut their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $141.00 to $107.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $120.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $141.00 to $107.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tandem Diabetes Care presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.36.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Tandem Diabetes Care Price Performance

In other Tandem Diabetes Care news, COO David B. Berger sold 10,097 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total transaction of $656,506.94. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 2,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $159,754.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Tandem Diabetes Care news, COO David B. Berger sold 10,097 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total transaction of $656,506.94. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 2,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $159,754.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Kim D. Blickenstaff sold 10,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.91, for a total value of $999,897.42. Following the sale, the director now owns 205,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,064,202.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ TNDM opened at $53.84 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $60.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 6.00 and a quick ratio of 5.36. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.08 and a 1-year high of $155.86. The company has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -244.73 and a beta of 0.80.

About Tandem Diabetes Care

(Get Rating)

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

