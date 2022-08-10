Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Has $173,000 Stake in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) by 49.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,606 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 868 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 49.3% during the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 448 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 826.0% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 463 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 1,025.6% during the first quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 484 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the period. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 49.9% during the first quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 532 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. 49.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mark Ellwood Brockbank bought 4,566 shares of W. R. Berkley stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $62.00 per share, with a total value of $283,092.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,092. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 22.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

W. R. Berkley Stock Performance

Shares of WRB opened at $62.98 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $16.71 billion, a PE ratio of 13.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $66.11 and a 200-day moving average of $64.92. W. R. Berkley Co. has a one year low of $47.13 and a one year high of $72.32.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 17.26%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

W. R. Berkley Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is an increase from W. R. Berkley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. W. R. Berkley’s payout ratio is presently 8.42%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WRB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of W. R. Berkley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Argus initiated coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.03.

W. R. Berkley Profile

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

Recommended Stories

