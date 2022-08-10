Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Cuts Stake in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise reduced its holdings in shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) by 71.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,740 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 22,247 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Infosys were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INFY. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Infosys by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 56,658 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Infosys in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,670,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Infosys by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 24,129 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Infosys by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 304,379 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,734,000 after purchasing an additional 59,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leuthold Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Infosys in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,221,000. 15.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

INFY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HSBC raised shares of Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com cut shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Infosys to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Infosys from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Infosys from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Infosys currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.92.

Shares of NYSE:INFY opened at $20.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $84.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.92. Infosys Limited has a 1-year low of $17.52 and a 1-year high of $26.39.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.171 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. This is a boost from Infosys’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.14. Infosys’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.28%.

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

