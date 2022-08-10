Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Makes New $2.08 Million Investment in Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 150,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,076,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.10% of Integral Ad Science at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Integral Ad Science by 127.4% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 13,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 7,644 shares during the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Integral Ad Science by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 270,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,014,000 after purchasing an additional 60,335 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Integral Ad Science by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 2,474,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,956,000 after purchasing an additional 499,379 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Integral Ad Science by 70.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 144,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,204,000 after purchasing an additional 59,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Integral Ad Science in the 4th quarter valued at $458,000.

IAS opened at $9.70 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.12. Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. has a 1-year low of $8.52 and a 1-year high of $29.68. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -138.55.

Integral Ad Science ( NASDAQ:IAS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. Integral Ad Science had a negative net margin of 3.09% and a negative return on equity of 0.41%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.25) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IAS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Integral Ad Science to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Integral Ad Science from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Integral Ad Science from $28.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Integral Ad Science from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Integral Ad Science from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Integral Ad Science currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.33.

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Spain, Sweden, Singapore, Australia, France, Japan, Canada, India, and Brazil. The company provides IAS Signal, a cloud-based technology platform that offers actionable insights; and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

