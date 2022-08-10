Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 14,165 Shares of Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC cut its position in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Rating) by 29.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,510 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 14,165 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bruker were worth $2,219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Bruker by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,404,895 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $117,884,000 after acquiring an additional 27,556 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Bruker by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,246 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC raised its holdings in Bruker by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 4,742 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Bruker in the 4th quarter valued at $145,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Bruker by 56.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,291,366 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $108,359,000 after acquiring an additional 467,064 shares in the last quarter. 76.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BRKR. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Bruker from $73.00 to $60.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com cut Bruker from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 16th.

Bruker stock opened at $60.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.55. Bruker Co. has a 52 week low of $55.80 and a 52 week high of $92.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $63.45 and a 200-day moving average of $63.98.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. Bruker had a return on equity of 31.36% and a net margin of 11.06%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bruker Co. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.05%.

Bruker Corporation develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

