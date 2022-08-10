Weaver Consulting Group Acquires 127 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Weaver Consulting Group raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13,433.3% in the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Institutional investors own 70.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $115.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $338.36 billion, a PE ratio of 9.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.12. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $106.06 and a 12-month high of $172.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.76. The business had revenue of $30.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.82 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 30.41% and a return on equity of 15.29%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.78 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 32.10%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on JPM. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Citigroup upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $145.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.95.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

