LifePro Asset Management Has $606,000 Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

LifePro Asset Management cut its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) by 30.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,972 shares during the period. LifePro Asset Management’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JPM. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13,433.3% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Finally, Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter valued at $76,000. 70.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

JPM stock opened at $115.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $338.36 billion, a PE ratio of 9.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $116.31 and its 200-day moving average is $128.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $106.06 and a 1 year high of $172.96.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 30.41% and a return on equity of 15.29%. The company had revenue of $30.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.10%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $149.00 to $127.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $154.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $145.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.95.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

