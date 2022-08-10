Quadrant Capital Group LLC Purchases 256 Shares of Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Get Rating) by 153.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 423 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Signet Jewelers were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 54.4% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Signet Jewelers in the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000. 94.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SIG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on Signet Jewelers from $94.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 10th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on Signet Jewelers from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 10th. StockNews.com cut Signet Jewelers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $138.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Signet Jewelers has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.80.

Shares of SIG opened at $59.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.30. Signet Jewelers Limited has a 1 year low of $48.31 and a 1 year high of $111.92. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 9th. The company reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.57. Signet Jewelers had a return on equity of 52.99% and a net margin of 6.87%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.23 EPS. Signet Jewelers’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 12.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. Signet Jewelers’s payout ratio is presently 9.91%.

In related news, insider Stephen E. Lovejoy sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.37, for a total transaction of $573,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 88,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,090,554.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Signet Jewelers news, insider Oded Edelman sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.21, for a total value of $1,124,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 65,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,676,021.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen E. Lovejoy sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.37, for a total value of $573,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 88,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,090,554.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through JamesAllen.com and Rocksbox.

