Quadrant Capital Group LLC Increases Stock Position in Stepan (NYSE:SCL)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Get Rating) by 187.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 296 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 193 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Stepan were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Stepan during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Stepan by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,527 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Stepan in the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Stepan in the 4th quarter worth approximately $251,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Stepan in the 1st quarter worth approximately $227,000. 76.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Stepan alerts:

Stepan Price Performance

SCL stock opened at $107.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.70. Stepan has a 52 week low of $95.03 and a 52 week high of $129.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $103.92 and its 200 day moving average is $103.95. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.49 and a beta of 0.75.

Stepan Dividend Announcement

Stepan ( NYSE:SCL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.40. Stepan had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 13.95%. The company had revenue of $751.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $692.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.81 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Stepan will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.335 dividend. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. Stepan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.58%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Stepan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Stepan from $147.00 to $133.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Stepan from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stepan

In other news, CFO Luis Rojo sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.17, for a total transaction of $46,068.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $376,836.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Stepan Profile

(Get Rating)

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products. It operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers surfactants that are used as principal ingredients in consumer and industrial cleaning products, including detergents for washing clothes, dishes, carpets, and floors and walls, as well as shampoos and body washes; and other applications, such as fabric softeners, germicidal quaternary compounds, disinfectants, and lubricating ingredients.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stepan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stepan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.