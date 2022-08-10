Delta Financial Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Delta Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 227 shares during the quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,711,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JPM. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13,551.6% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 322,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,103,000 after purchasing an additional 320,360 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 56,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,872,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $898,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 110,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,469,000 after purchasing an additional 14,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC now owns 7,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. 70.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JPM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays set a $200.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Berenberg Bank raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $149.00 to $127.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $151.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.95.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $115.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $338.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.89. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $106.06 and a 52 week high of $172.96.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76. The business had revenue of $30.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.82 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 30.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.78 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 32.10%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

